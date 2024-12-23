BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Announces Exchange of Convertible Senior Notes On December 19, 2024, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) entered into separate exchange agreements with a limited number of holders of the Company’s existing 6.00% Convertib

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GigCapital4’s 8K filing here.
About GigCapital4
GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
