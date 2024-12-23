AMCON Distributing Company Holds Annual Meeting, Declares Special Dividend

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) recently conducted its Annual Meeting on December 19, 2024, where several crucial matters were brought to a vote by the company’s stockholders. Among the significant decisions made during the meeting were the election of six members to the board of directors and the ratification of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year 2025.

For the election of directors, the following individuals were successfully voted in: Christopher H. Atayan, Jeremy W. Hobbs, John R. Loyack, Stanley Mayer, Timothy R. Pestotnik, and Andrew C. Plummer. Each of them received substantial support from the shareholders, as evidenced by the votes cast during the meeting.

The vote count for the election of directors was as follows:

– Christopher H. Atayan: 549,961 votes in favor, 3,379 votes withheld

– Jeremy W. Hobbs: 552,954 votes in favor, 386 votes withheld

– John R. Loyack: 542,791 votes in favor, 10,549 votes withheld

– Stanley Mayer: 549,661 votes in favor, 3,679 votes withheld

– Timothy R. Pestotnik: 498,863 votes in favor, 54,477 votes withheld

– Andrew C. Plummer: 552,449 votes in favor, 891 votes withheld

Additionally, the selection of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the company’s 2025 fiscal year was ratified and approved during the meeting. The voting results indicated significant support for this decision without any votes against its ratification.

Moreover, on the same day of the Annual Meeting, December 19, 2024, the company’s board of directors announced a special cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. This special dividend will be payable on January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2024.

In a press release issued by AMCON Distributing Company, the company emphasized its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders through initiatives such as the special dividend declaration. The company also highlighted its diversified business operations, which include distribution centers in various states and a retail arm operating health and natural product stores in the Midwest and Florida.

For further details on AMCON Distributing Company and any recent developments, interested parties can visit the company’s official website at www.amcon.com.

Investors and stakeholders seeking additional information can also reach out to Charles J. Schmaderer, the Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of AMCON Distributing Company, by contacting the company at 402-331-3727.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AMCON Distributing’s 8K filing here.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

