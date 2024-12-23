Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

