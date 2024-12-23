Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Price Performance

GHC stock opened at $877.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $889.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $663.47 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

