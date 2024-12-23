Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,957 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 1,501,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,473,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 396,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

