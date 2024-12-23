Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Pool Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $349.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.41 and a 200-day moving average of $352.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

