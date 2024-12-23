Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

