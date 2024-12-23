Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,871 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.