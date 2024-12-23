Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.07 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of CHRW opened at $104.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

