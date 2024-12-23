Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.62 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Choice Hotels International worth $54,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $141.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $1,232,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,493.92. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,572 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,444. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

