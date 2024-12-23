Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.06 Million Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Leonardo DRS worth $54,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $113,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $151,040.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,850.62. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $284,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,273.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,679. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

