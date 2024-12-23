Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 115,875 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $54,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 94.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

