Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $54,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $28,953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 158,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 608.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $84.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

About Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

