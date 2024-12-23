Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Scorpio Tankers worth $54,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

