TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $55,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 137.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

