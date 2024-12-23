Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Oceaneering International worth $56,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 334.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.39. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

