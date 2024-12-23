Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $567,362.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,688,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,340,235.40. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,337.50. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.