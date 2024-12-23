Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $57,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

