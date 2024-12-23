Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,339 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $56,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,390.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $35.80 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

