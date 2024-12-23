Barclays PLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 46.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $92.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

