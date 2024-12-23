Barclays PLC Purchases 23,013 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of MYR Group worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. FMR LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG stock opened at $153.30 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

