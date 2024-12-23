Barclays PLC Sells 701,605 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 701,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ATI by 557.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ATI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,598 shares of company stock worth $3,186,432. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.