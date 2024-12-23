Barclays PLC Buys 31,815 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Structure Therapeutics worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 134,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

