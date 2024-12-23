Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 878,038 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 553,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. This trade represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.5 %

UTI stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

