Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.84 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,157,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Coty worth $57,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

