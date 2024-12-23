Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Hanesbrands worth $58,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

