Barclays PLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $73,435,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,248,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

