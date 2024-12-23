Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of Ducommun worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 591.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.41. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

