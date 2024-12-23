Barclays PLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

