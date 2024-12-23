Barclays PLC Purchases 43,933 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.