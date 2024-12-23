Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

