CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 364.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in CleanSpark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.14 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 4.16.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

