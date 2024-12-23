Barclays PLC Acquires 25,878 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $271,388.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,061.15. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,533 shares of company stock worth $1,987,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMPH opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.