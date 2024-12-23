Barclays PLC Decreases Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 174,803 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of AtriCure worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 733.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

