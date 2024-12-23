iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,933,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

