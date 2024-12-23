Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 120.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of Altice USA worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,055,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,366,389.50. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,494,101 shares of company stock worth $355,105,475. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.