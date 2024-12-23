Barclays PLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 352.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $562,100.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,024.48. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,665,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,491,654.80. This trade represents a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,826,275 shares of company stock worth $80,708,269. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

View Our Latest Report on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.