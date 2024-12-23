VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

VNRX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 174,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 358,266 shares of company stock valued at $204,212. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

