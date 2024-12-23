Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.57% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 244,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 160,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.9% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 249,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $560.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $40,665.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,762.86. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,413 shares of company stock valued at $62,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.