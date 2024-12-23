Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Enservco has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

