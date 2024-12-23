Barclays PLC Sells 702,964 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.4 %

ZD stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.