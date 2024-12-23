Barclays PLC Purchases 52,107 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 404.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 25.1% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,695 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $584,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,785,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,740,474.88. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,400 shares of company stock worth $23,953,600 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

