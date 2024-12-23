Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 298.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,405 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Laureate Education worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 207.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 556,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 80,570 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 225.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

