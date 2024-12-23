Barclays PLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 364.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,533 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 5.48%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

