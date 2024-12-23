Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 574.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AESI. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,314,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 28.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AESI opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,691.54. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 542,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,205. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,983 and have sold 133,213 shares valued at $2,959,311. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

