Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 42,216 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $2,806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

