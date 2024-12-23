MML Investors Services LLC Buys 572 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,229,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

