MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $21,571,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 49.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

