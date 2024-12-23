Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $408.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

