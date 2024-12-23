MML Investors Services LLC Sells 236 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BITC stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

About Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of bitcoin futures contracts that exhibit the highest implied roll yield, collateralized by short-term debt securities. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation with low correlation to traditional asset classes.

